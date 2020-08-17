TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The governor of Kansas has put a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.
The executive order by Governor Laura Kelly prohibits any foreclosures or court proceeding until September 15.
Kelly noted the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to communities and creates new challenges for businesses and their employees.
“Kansas families who miss mortgage or rent payments due to lost wages will need our support until the Senate extends unemployment assistance,” she said. “I will continue to do everything I can to make sure the people in our state can stay in their homes and protect their businesses.”
Kelly also signed another order extending a break on transportation restrictions that let carriers haul heavier loads or medical supplies, food and other items around the state, a move which she said brings “much-needed supplies to Kansans who need them.”
