TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has given Kansas' top economic development official a second job as the state's next lieutenant governor.
Kelly named state Commerce Secretary David Toland to replace Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, who is stepping down Jan. 2 to fill a vacancy in the state treasurer's office. Toland has been commerce secretary since Kelly took office in January 2019.
The state Republican Party on Monday immediately criticized the appointment and previewed possible attacks against their ticket in 2022.
Before that, Toland ran a nonprofit economic development group in Allen County in southeast Kansas for 11 years. He also served as the treasurer for Kelly's successful 2018 campaign for governor.
