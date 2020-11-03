COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson has won another four years in office, turning back a challenge from Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway on Tuesday.
Parson's win is at least partially a referendum on his hands-off approach to the coronavirus, which has been surging in Missouri for months. Missourians also supported the re-election bid of Republican President Donald Trump, who like Parson has opposed things such as mask mandates.
It was the first run for governor for both candidates. Parson, a former sheriff who was elected lieutenant governor in 2016, moved into the top job two years ago after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of possible impeachment amid multiple scandals.
Galloway's pitch to voters is that Parson mangled his handling of the pandemic and that she would do better, including by requiring people to wear face masks. Parson, who has resisted imposing virus restrictions and instead left it to individuals to act responsibly to prevent the spread of the disease, has insisted that the state is managing the virus well and is campaigning on his record and support of law enforcement.
Meanwhile, political experts believe the 2nd Congressional District race between four-term Republican Rep. Ann Wagner and Democratic state Auditor Jill Schupp is a toss-up. The St. Louis-area district is among many suburban districts around the country that Democrats have targeted to flip.
Voters on Tuesday also will consider two ballot proposals, several other statewide and congressional races, and dozens of legislative contests.
