GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- A 94-year-old Gladstone veteran is battling major injuries in the hospital after police said he was assaulted over the weekend.
The folks around town know him as Charlie, and at 94 years old, they say that age is just a number.
“Last week I went over and got mad at him because he was mowing his lawn with a push mower that is not self-propelled,” Pam Lyle, best friend of Charlie, said.
According to Lyle, that’s her best-friend Charlie in a nutshell.
“He has the first dime he ever made. He’s funny, he’ll bend over backwards to help anybody,” Lyle said.
And on top of that, he’s very active.
“In the seventies, his wife passed away and shortly after that, he started walking two miles every day,” Lyle said.
But that routine abruptly changed Saturday.
According to police, Charlie was attacked and speaking with neighbors, they said it happened at one of his favorite resting spots.
“Oh it’s just terrible, I don’t know why anybody would hurt Charlie,” Donna Seymour, neighbor, said.
According to police reports, there were a few Good Samaritans that found him beaten up. Charlie’s family did not want to speak on camera, or have any pictures of him shown, but Lyle, who’s visited him in the hospital numerous times, said he is recovering from major facial damage.
“I’m not such a softy anymore, but I tell you what tears came to my eyes when I saw him, the whole left side of his face was out to here,” Lyle said.
Just like Lyle, many in the community are just anxiously waiting to see Charlie back home and walking the block again.
“It could happen to the next person very easily, so we’ve got to take care of our elders,” Seymour said.
Just being in Gladstone for the day, I have seen police around actively working on the case.
They say if you have any information to please contact Gladstone police.
