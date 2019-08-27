KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new Missouri bill will go into effect Wednesday that will make it easier to remedy eyesore properties. It’s called the “Good Neighbor Law” and would allow you, the neighbor, to legally clean up the abandoned property next door. The law has raised some concerns about potential lawsuits.
Oliver James spends a lot of time in the yard. In fact, he helps his neighbors out by helping them clean up their yards.
"I keep this block clean, and the next block clean," James said.
A couple blocks down, Jason Reliford feels the same way. Though for him, he lives across the street from several abandoned properties. He says the “Good Neighbor Law” is a game changer, because it’ll allow him to do something about it.
Though according to City Spokesperson John Baccala, despite the law covering their ability to do this, there may be a few gray areas.
"Primarily, we're talking about private property. We're talking about walking onto someone else’s property and that's problematic. It opens up a can of worms big enough to catch Moby Dick," Baccala said.
A key component in this law states that the property owner cannot be sued if a person suffers from an injury while cleaning their property. Though Baccala says he’s not sure if that will hold up.
“That is private property, they have a right to their property, and they shouldn't have to worry about people infringing on their property," Baccala said.
So, his advice? Do whatever you can to reach out to the owner first to avoid potential problems down the road.
“Obviously with this law in place, clean it up. You're doing a good thing for your neighborhood. You're not going to do anything wrong,” Baccala said.
For Reliford, it’s worth ridding his front porch view of an eyesore.
"I believe if the neighborhood looks nice, then everyone will care. But if it doesn’t, then it'll bring in other people that don't care that just want to dump stuff and just get away with it," Reliford said.
The law will go into effect in Kansas City, as well as Independence Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.