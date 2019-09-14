KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation gave a gold star wife a free Chevrolet Equinox on Friday at a Kansas City Royals game during the first inning.
Melissa Jarboe, wife of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jamie Jarboe, was recognized as a Chevrolet “Everyday Hero” for her devotion and sacrifice.
“It is important for us as local dealers to be active contributors in our local communities,” said Karl Kramer, president of the Kansas City Chevy Dealers. “This presentation and event is about honoring one of our local heroes who has sacrificed so much to provide us our freedom. It takes great partners like the Military Warriors Support Foundation, the Kansas City Royals and our local Chevy dealerships to help take care of our brave heroes, tell their stories and promote the Foundation so they can continue to help veterans in need.”
Staff Sergeant Jamie Jarboe was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and grew up in Frankfort, Indiana. He completed three tours of deployment as well as two duty stations in Fort Campbell and Fort Riley. He served for 10 years before he was killed in action during a deployment to Afghanistan.
During his time in the Army, Jamie Jarboe was awarded many medals for his bravery and service, including the Purple Heart.
Melissa Jarboe was born in Kansas City, Kansas and raised in Holton, Kansas. Now, Melissa is a single mother to four children (her and Jaimie’s two daughters, as well as her adopted niece and nephew).
