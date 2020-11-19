KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Gojo Japanese Steak House in Kansas City is permanently closing after 40 years due to the impact of the pandemic.
The restaurant, which was located at 4163 Broadway St., posted on Facebook about the news and said:
"With very heavy hearts, we are sad to announce the permanent closure of Gojo Japanese Steakhouse. The impacts of COVID-19 brought us to the conclusion that it’s just too difficult for us to keep our restaurant doors open. Like many small businesses, it was time to rethink how we operate for the constantly changing world."
"We wanted to take the time to thank you all for your patience and understanding," they said in their post. "Our 40-year legacy starts and ends with our customers. We are so grateful for your continued support and loyalty for the last 4 decades and hopefully for several more to come. While we are sad that we can no longer serve you meals, we are honored to have celebrated your birthdays, proms, anniversaries, promotions and more."
They did announce that their sauces will be bottled and sold so people can use them at home. They said they'll be available at KC grocery stores and online.
"We hope our legacy will continue on in your home through our sauces as you continue to celebrate one another through a good meal and great experiences," they said.
