JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- “Scared.” That’s the word Kevin Strickland used to describe how he’s feeling heading back to a Jackson County courtroom for a new hearing.
He’s convicted in a 1978 Kansas City triple murder. The case is so old, some of the original evidence used to convict him is now missing.
“The original is not available,” was echoed over and over as prosecutors submitted exhibits.
Much of Day 1 focused on an email sent by Cynthia Douglas--then Cynthia Richardson--to the Midwest Innocence Project before her death.
The Missouri Attorney General’s office spent much of the day questioning the authenticity of the email. How can you prove it’s a real email? A former attorney testified he didn’t specifically remember it. Emails like that were fairly common. At that time, cases began with pleas from prisoners not witnesses.
Records custodians and even the director if IT testified the email from 2009 can no longer be traced back to where Cynthia Douglas Richardson worked.
Attorneys for the Missouri Attorney General’s office suggested spoofing was a possibility to create the email which is an important element in the case.
Both sides are banking on a judge interpreting small details in this case.
Kevin Strickland’s hair oddly played a significant role.
His mugshot shows his hair was styled in braids. Prosecutors trying to free him point out it was messy and not tight. Meaning the braids were likely older. Cynthia Douglas reported the other gunman had a natural hairstyle. Did he have time to braid his hair if he was the gunman?
Others have confessed and cleared Strickland. But attorneys for the Missouri Attorney General’s office points out the close relationships between Strickland and those gunman.
Under oath, Strickland explained how the shotgun shells used in the murder came from his home. He says he gave the shells to a neighbor so he could test a rifle not commit a murder.
Strickland has spent 43 years in prison for the killings. The 2 men who confessed all cut deals and are now free.
Strickland explained in court why he denied his role in the murders and never accepted a deal.
Jean Peters Baker: "And I guess I just have to ask, why didn't you plead guilty?"
Kevin Strickland: "I wasn't about to plead guilty to a crime. I had absolutely nothing to do with... wasn’t gonna do it."
Jean Peters Baker: "But you were facing the death penalty. Is that right??
Kevin Strickland: "At 18 years old. And I knew that system work. So, I knew I would be vindicated. I wouldn't be found guilty of a crime I didn't commit. I would not take a plea deal and admit to something I did not do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.