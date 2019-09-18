KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As of Wednesday afternoon, it doesn’t look like the strike outside of the General Motors plant in Kansas City, Kansas will end anytime soon. General Motors stripped workers and thousands of others across the country of their healthcare benefits, so the fight isn’t over.
Auto workers are picketing in shifts in KCK for several reasons. They want fair pay, affordable healthcare, a fair share of profits, a path to seniority for temps and job security.
The president of UAW local 31, who represents the people who work at General Motor’s Fairfax Assembly Plant in KCK, says General Motors shut down five plants in north America this year. He says the Chevy Cruise is now being made in Mexico, and that is a direct violation of a 2015 agreement between the UAW and General Motors.
About 49,000 auto workers are without healthcare. The president of UAW local 31, says that’s personal.
“All of a sudden, your insurance is gone then we have to kick in and do what we have to do for our members and that’s what we’re going to do. But you know, just like anybody else, there’s a process for that, but what about the guy that’s in the hospital getting ready for surgery, he has to wait on that process,” Clarence Brown, President of UAW Local 31, said.
In a statement Monday, General Motors said negotiations have resumed. Their goal is to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for their employees and their business.
KCTV5 News talked with one auto worker who has worked at the KCK plant for 40 years and has been there for other strikes.
“General Motors is losing money today, we’re losing money today these people all they want to do is go to work and bring home a fair paycheck,” Jeff Manning, auto worker said. “In 2008, we went out for the national strike, it was like three days, the local was like 16 or 18.”
He believes some of the biggest reasons for the strike is that General Motors is closing plants and sending jobs overseas in the middle of a contract and the 2008 bailout.
“We did some things and went to two-tier wages and things of that nature and they forgot that they have amnesia I guess,” Manning said.
