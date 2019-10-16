FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo a member of the United Auto Workers walks the picket line at the General Motors Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus, Mich. General Motors CEO Mary Barra joined negotiators at the bargaining table Tuesday, Oct. 15, an indication that a deal may be near to end a monthlong strike by members of the United Auto Workers union that has paralyzed the company’s factories.