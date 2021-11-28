GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after an apartment fire in Gladstone, and officials are investigating the incident.
According to Gladstone PD, fire fighters responded to reports of smoke in the 2500 block of NE 63rd Place around 8 p.m. Saturday. While investigating, they found an unresponsive person in an apartment.
The victim, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released yet, pending notification of family.
Gladstone police and KCPD's Crime Scene Investigation Section are working the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gladstone Police Department at (816) 436-3550 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
