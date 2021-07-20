GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- A 45-year-old man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for producing and attempting to distribute child pornography.
Joshua Paul Goodspeed of Gladstone received one count of producing child pornography, which included two child victims, and one count of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.
According to court documents, FBI agents identified Goodspeed during an investigation of a secure file sharing platform where he was allegedly among users who accessed, important or maintained video files from a series that depicts the sadistic sexual exploitation, torture, and abuse of a toddler.
On June 116, officers executed a search warrant at Goodspeed's residence where they found hundreds of files of child pornography on Goodspeed's phone, laptop an external hard drive. Some of the photos were allegedly taken by Goodspeed. His file-sharing application account contained more than 1,000 videos of child pornography.
According to a DOJ release, the case is being investigated by the FBI and KCPD.
