OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Five people, including four girls, were struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Overland Park while walking to school.
The four children and one adult were injured in the pedestrian crash at 87th Street and Grant Avenue about 7:30 a.m. All the victims were rushed to areas hospitals. One child suffered critical injuries, according to police and medical crews. That child is now stable.
The authorities initially believed there were four children and one adult struck. They later made a correction and said that to three children and one adult were injured. Later in the afternoon, the police clarified once more and and said three young sisters, one girl who is their friend, and a parent were injured.
It is unknown whether that individual is the parent of the three sisters or of their friend.
David Smith, a spokesman for the Shawnee Mission School District, said at least three of the children were elementary-aged children who attended the district.
Overland Park police said the children and adult were walking to Pawnee Elementary School, which is a few blocks to the south.
Police said a sport utility vehicle was headed westbound on 87th Street when it ran through a red light while taking a left turn, was hit by another vehicle and ended up in the sidewalk where it hit the pedestrians.
