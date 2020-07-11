KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Two people are now in custody in connection with the death of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen, both Howard Jansen the father and his girlfriend Jackie Kirkpatrick, are in the Wyandotte County Jail with no formal charges yet.

The community is in mourning after the death of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen. Police believe her body was found in a wooded area in the 3400 block of Steele.

Right across the street from where police believe her body was found is a memorial for the child, it was created by community members and this is the location where police notified everyone, they had discovered her body.

A couple of people have stopped by to visit the site, to remember a life taken away too soon.

“I know it’s not ever going to be easy, but she’s not going to be in the abuse that she was with them. She’s hopefully in a better place, god rest that babies soul,” neighbor Perry Goin said.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, online jail records indicated that Jackie Kirkpatrick was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail with no formal charges yet.

The online record says she has been booked on abuse of a child; unknown circumstances and first-degree murder.

She is being held on a 48-hour hold in the county jail.

Olivia’s father was also booked into the Wyandotte County Jail Friday night with the same records with no formal charges yet.