KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A 15-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police were called about 1:50 a.m. Monday to an area hospital after the teen arrived with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

She died from her injuries early a short time later.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the area of South Boeke Street and Osage Avenue.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

