ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The group "Neighbors For a Better Roeland Park" have launched a new effort to support members of the community, struggling financially ahead of the holidays and due to the pandemic.
The "Holiday Kindness Project" is a gift card donation drive. Those who wish to participate are encouraged to buy $10-$20 gift cards from local businesses, restaurants, gas stations, and grocery stores which will be handed out by Roeland Park Police officers throughout the holiday season.
Gift cards can left in an envelope labeled, "Holiday Kindness Project" and dropped off with the cashier on the 2nd floor of Roeland Park City Hall.
Cash donations and money transfers will also be accepted. For Pay Pal use sheageist@gmail.com. Venmo donations can be sent to @Shea-Geist.
