BRUNSWICK, MO (KCTV) -- Tina Reichert remembers what the damage of flooding along the Missouri River did to her town of Brunswick and others.
“It's been amazing to watch people come together, but it's been hard to see homes under water and farmers losing their land,” Reichert said.
This summer, Brunswick residents kept an eye on a train bridge over the Grand River where it meets the Missouri River as it became heavily backlogged, straining under the pressure of debris.
On Tuesday, Norfolk Southern Railway disconnected it to prevent further damage to the line and the bridge finally gave way.
“It was pretty amazing to watch the power of the water just sweep that whole center section away,” Reichert said.
Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the railroad worked to dislodge other limbs stuck in the river. The grain shipments were rerouted, and Norfolk Southern says it's working to restore the bridge.
Dale Ayers is one of many people in Brunswick who knows there is a ripple effect when the river rises.
“It's a farming community. It's harvest time and the rail was carrying all that grain out of town,” Ayres said.
Hundreds of acres of corn were never planted because of the flooding and many people in Brunswick are worried the problems will last.
“We're praying it will be okay, but you can’t live in fear,” Reichert said.
The crumbling bridge is a reminder of the challenge’s communities have faced.
“Just think about your neighbors,” Ayres said.
