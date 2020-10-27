LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Some businesses might shy away from ghost stories, but at the Eldridge Hotel in Lawrence, tales of haunting are part of the appeal.
“You could say you have an out of this world experience when you stay here,” said Brian Lenjo, who works the front desk at the hotel. “This is a great place to work. My favorite part is the history.”
Lenjo knows a lot about the history of the building. It has a history of haunts dating back to the original Free State Hotel, completed in 1856. Lenjo told us it burned down the first day it opened.
Colonel Shalor Eldridge rebuilt the hotel—but it burned again during Quantrill’s Raid in 1863. Seriously, how could there NOT be ghosts there?
Beth Kornegay leads Ghost Tours of Kansas. The Eldridge Hotel is one of her favorite stops.
“A lot of that energy still is here and has caused a lot of the haunts,” said Kornagay.
There are stories of specters spearing in rooms and common areas, elevator doors opening and closing on their own, even sightings of Colonel Eldridge himself.
The Colonel’s chair is in storage, but people have had some creepy experiences with the chair, which never seems to get dusty. Some say room 506 is his favorite room for haunting.
And even though Lenjo considers himself a skeptic, he admits to getting a little creeped out from time to time. Still, he loves the stories because they are one way of keeping the history of the beautiful hotel alive and connecting the past to the present.
