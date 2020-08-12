Get ready to gobble up the these new candy corn flavors

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It seems like people either love them or hate them. There's no in between.
We are talking about tri-colored and controversial candy corn.
Fans, rejoice, and haters, brace yourselves!
Brachs has a new candy corn flavor coming your way: turkey dinner!
You can already find it at some Walgreens. And if that wasn't enough, there's six classic Thanksgiving flavors according to the package.
You're getting green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrot, sweet potato pie and stuffing.
The good news is they are not all in one piece. The candy corn comes in different colors so you can mix and match flavors.
Now, if you wanted to up your candy corn overload. You can always enjoy Mountain Dew's mystery flavor from 2019.
It was about this time last year that Mountain Dew's new Voo-Dew Halloween drink caused a stir online. We can confirm now that there will a version called Voo-Dew 2.
There's already some speculation based on the bottle colors that it will be a sour-inspired flavor -- maybe green apple or caramel apple.
That seems like a pretty good guess, because it is a limited time Halloween inspired drink.
