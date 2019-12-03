KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Unbound is an international aid charity based in Kansas City. Their largest Facebook audience is people aged 25-34. A look at Tuesday’s Facebook donation campaigns for Giving Tuesday, is impressive, a seemingly endless scroll.
“The important thing is to keep showing up. Don’t make it one day. But keep showing up,” Andrew Kling who is the Community Outreach Director for Unbound said.
The majority of Unbound’s funding comes from sponsoring a child, elder or family, so the subscription-style giving is built in $40 a month or $480 a year. That’s 85% of their donors.
You’ve probably seen more and more charities doing it. Taking a bank account number or credit card number and making it kind of like a subscription TV service. But there is a different timeline depending on which service you use.
For example, Netflix comes out once a month. Amazon prime comes out once a year. The folks at Unbound say more and more people are asking for their donations to come out annually, and, on auto pay, they say that’s actually better for them.
“That cuts down on processing fees. It cuts down on the time we have to spend processing different transactions,” Kling said.
Speaking of Amazon, you’ve probably heard of Amazon Smile. You can buy stuff and then a portion of what you spent goes to a charity. Sounds simple enough but know that the charity only gets one half of one percent. So, for example, a Ring doorbell on special is $100, the proceeds for the charity is just 50 cents.
So the best option is always to give direct through the charity’s website
Another local charity with international outreach is Heart to Heart. KCTV5 News has followed them on numerous disaster relief trips. Their experience is similar to what research shows. Older folks sending checks send higher dollar amounts. Younger folks are donating electronically in smaller amounts. But it’s not hurting the bottom line.
“Overall, companies are giving more, and baby boomers are giving more, and millennials are giving,” Kim Carroll, the CEO of Heart to Heart International said.
She says some might see smaller donations, but the takeaway people miss about millennials is where charitable giving fits in their hearts.
“It’s becoming a core part of their values and who they are both as individuals and families,” Carroll said.
You might have heard about Facebook taking a cut for charitable fundraisers. That ended two years ago. The charity gets 100% but they don’t get the donor info to follow up and try to get lifetime donors. They do still take a cut for fundraisers for individuals, for stuff like paying medical bills and so on.
