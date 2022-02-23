FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you’re planning a spring or summer vacation, be prepared for an expensive drive.
Gasoline prices are the highest they’ve been since 2014. First, prices rose because demand exceeded supply when people started driving more after the lull early on in the pandemic.
Now, it’s a matter of international politics.
AAA Missouri Regional Spokesman Nick Chabarria said tension between Russia and Ukraine is part of the reason for the recent spike in prices, because Russia is a major crude oil producer.
“If Russia takes action against Ukraine, we know there's going to be sanctions likely brought against Russia and then, in turn, they may decide to withhold oil from the global market as well,” explained Chabarria.
The price of crude oil dropped by a few dollars per barrel between Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chabarria does not anticipate a significant drop in the short term. Additionally, it’s the norm for prices to rise seasonally as people hit the road for vacations.
“That’s due to increased gasoline demand, increased gasoline usage, as well as summer blend gasoline is more expensive to produce than winter blends,” said Chabarria.
You can cut back on driving costs by improving your fuel economy.
Chabarria suggests making sure you are up to date with your oil change and tire rotation and checking your tire pressure regularly to be sure it’s where it should be.
“On your door panel or on the inside of your glove compartment, there’s a chart of what your tire pressures should be. Some cars have the same for the front and rear and some have different,” Chabarria added.
It could also be worth doing some calculations before you decide how to travel. Sure, the cost of plane tickets to tourist destinations has risen in recent months and planes also require gasoline. Still, Chabarria said AAA Travel has not seen airfare rise at the pace of gasoline prices.
“If you if you typically drive, depending where gas prices are at, flying may be a better option,” he said.
Another thing to consider is how cheap gasoline is in the Kansas City metro in compared to other regions. Chabarria said Missouri gasoline prices are the second lowest in the nation and Kansas prices are the seventh lowest, so if you’re driving to or through a more expensive state, stop to fill up just before you cross the state line.
