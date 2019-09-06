LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) – A vehicle crashing into a gas company building in Lexington led gas to be shut off to the entire town Friday morning and a nearby hospital to be evacuated.
An official with the Lexington Police Department told KCTV5 News that a pickup hit the Empire Gas building, which caused a gas leak as well as a surge in the system.
That surge caused a leak at a meter at Lexington Regional Health Center. The hospital evacuated patients as a precaution, but they were returned about an hour later.
The police department noted there were no problems reported at any of the local schools.
A representative from Empire Gas told KCTV5 News that crews are currently working on fixing the situation, which still has gas shut off for the entire town, adding that more crews were headed toward Lexington to assist with the project.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the building ran from the scene but noted they do have a person of interest in the investigation.
