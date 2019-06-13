OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - The co-founder of Olathe-based Garmin has died.
Gary Burrell retired in 2002 but continued to serve as the company’s co-Chairman until 2004 when he was named Chairmen Emeritus.
Originally from Stillwell, Kansas, Burrell earned a degree in electrical engineering at Wichita State and a masters from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
He worked for many years in leadership positions in a number of aviation and marine electronics companies like Lowrance Electronics, King Radio Corporation and AlliedSignal.
Burrell and Dr. Min Kao founded Garmin in 1989, starting with just a handful of engineers, a company statement noted. The business has now grown to more than 13,000 associates in 60 offices around the world.
"Gary Burrell has been my friend, mentor and partner for more than 30 years," Kao said in the release. "His vision, values, engineering skills and commitment to serving our customers have been the foundation for the growth of our company. It has been both a great privilege and a blessing to have known this amazing man and I know his legacy will live on."
The company said Burrell died Wednesday at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Judith and three children.
