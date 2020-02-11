KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – When runners take to the course for the Kansas City Marathon this fall, the race will be under a new name.
Race organizers said Tuesday that Olathe-based Garmin International, Inc. secured the naming rights and title sponsorship of the race.
Starting with this year’s race, which is scheduled for October 17, the event will be rebranded as “The Garmin Kansas City Marathon.” There will also in integrations with Garmin product lines.
“As a homegrown Kansas City-area company and the pioneer of the modern running watch, Garmin is proud to secure naming rights to Kansas City’s premier running event,” Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing said. “The Garmin Kansas City Marathon will encourage runners of all levels to make every day just a little bit better. We call it ‘Beat Yesterday.’”
The deal between the GPS and navigation company’s deal with the Kansas City Sports Commission for the naming rights to the race is for three years, and race officials said it has strengthened the already longstanding connection between Garmin and the commission.
“Garmin has been a great supporter of our race for the past three years, and we are thrilled to take our strategic relationship to the next level with the race rebranding as the Garmin Kansas City Marathon,” Race Director Dave Borchardt said. “Garmin is the coolest brand in the running industry, and we couldn’t ask for a better title sponsor – they truly care about the Kansas City community as well as growing the Kansas City Marathon into one of the biggest and best races in the country.”
Along with the naming rights and title sponsorship, Garmin will continue being the presenting sponsor of the WIN for KC Women’s Triathlon event, as well as a sponsor for the Thanksgiving Day 5K Run and Family Stroll event put on by the commission.
