FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has learned that Garland Joey Nelson has been charged in Bourbon County Kansas for transporting diseased animals across state lines and endangering the food supply.
This is an incident KCTV5 News reported on earlier this month, one that happened months before the Diemel’s went missing.
David Foster first thought of Nelson as a friend, but not anymore.
“You felt like you got stabbed in the back,” Foster said.
Foster Farms, near Fort Scott, Kansas, partnered with Nelson on more than 100 calves over the winter. Nelson's job was to feed them, but as KCTV5 News reported, it didn't go as planned.
“They ended up being dumped off on foster dairy,” Foster said.
A USDA inspector noted that the calves were under weight, emaciated and thin and that most calves had ringworm. Transporting diseased animals across state lines violates USDA regulations.
Nelson is now charged with a class A misdemeanor, what's more, the group Nelson left with Foster was less than a third of their calves, the farmer doesn't know what happened to the rest.
“That's not a herdsman. That’s not a feedlot owner, that's not a farmer. Apparently, he doesn't know what he was doing. That's not normal,” Foster said.
Nelson is scheduled to appear in Bourbon County on September 4th.
