GARDNER, KS (KCTV) – The Gardner Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old woman whose family says suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Wilma J. Patterson of Gardner, Kansas, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Police said she was wearing a white shirt, brownish-red pants, tennis shoes and a black jacket at the time of her disappearance.

It is believed Patterson left her residence alone midday on Tuesday, in a red Kia Forte with the Kansas license plate VDH319. The vehicle was reportedly last seen heading westbound from Meade, Kansas, Wednesday at 9:08 a.m.

If you encounter Patterson and/or the vehicle, please immediately notify the Gardner Police Department at 913.856.7312 or call 911.

