GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- Gardner's police chief shared the story of his battle with COVID-19 on the city's official news service this week, calling it "a grueling 10 to 12 days" and saying it felt "worse than anything I've ever experienced with the flu."
Chief Jay Belcher had contracted the coronavirus in October, and he went from first experiencing symptoms to being full-blown sick in less than a day.
"I was watching my son's game that afternoon, and I suddenly started to feel ill, but I just thought it was my heart giving me trouble, as I've had cardiac issues in the past," Belcher told Inside Gardner.
The account goes on:
By evening, he experienced full-blown symptoms, including body aches, chills, nausea, severe chest burning, a cough, and a high fever of 102.4. But one particular symptom signaled to Jay that he wasn't dealing with your average flu. "My wife served pizza that night for dinner, and I couldn't smell or taste it. That's when I knew I had likely contracted the virus," Jay said.
After Belcher tested positive for COVID-19, he tried his best to ride out the illness at home, despite his previous medical issues.
"Over time, my symptoms intensified to the point that I thought I was going to go to the hospital regardless," he said. "I prepared my wife that I'm likely going to be fighting for my life once I go."
Belcher ended up getting virtual medical help and prescription medication that helped. He turned the corner and recovered over the course of a couple of weeks. Although he said he hasn't experienced any serious after-effects, "I have yet to gain back my ability to taste and smell."
Jay felt compelled the share his story to help others understand that this virus can severely impact people. "I just don't want anyone else to go through what I went through. I'm 48 years old, and even though I had some prior health challenges, I still don't think it would be a big deal if I did get COVID," he admits. "I want people to do whatever they can to take care of themselves, because you don't know if you're going to be that one individual who ends up fighting for your life should you contract it."
