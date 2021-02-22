GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- A Gardner man has been arrested in connection with the riot that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
According to the FBI, agents arrested Ryan Keith Ashlock on Monday morning after an arrest warrant was issued by the U.S. Court District of Columbia.
Ashlock was arrested on federal charges of:
- Conspiracy
- Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder
- Obstruction of Justice/Congress
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
No further information is currently available. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.