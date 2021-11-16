GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- The Gardner-Edgerton School District will no longer require masks for high school students starting Thursday.
The district's Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday night to lift the mask requirement for students in grades 9 through 12 starting Thursday.
The board also approved the lifting of mask requirements for students in grades seven and eight starting December 1 when students return from Thanksgiving break.
Both of these motions passed 6-0 with the caveat that if the weekly percentages of recommended quarantines and isolations were to rise above 4%, then masks would then become mandatory again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.