GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- The Gardner-Edgerton School District will no longer require masks for high school students starting Thursday.

The district's Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday night to lift the mask requirement for students in grades 9 through 12 starting Thursday. 

The board also approved the lifting of mask requirements for students in grades seven and eight starting December 1 when students return from Thanksgiving break.

Both of these motions passed 6-0 with the caveat that if the weekly percentages of recommended quarantines and isolations were to rise above 4%, then masks would then become mandatory again. 

