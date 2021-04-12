GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- A four-car crash on Monday morning killed a child and sent three other people to the hospital.
Police and ambulances responded at 7:58 a.m. to 175th Street at Four Corners Road in reference to the crash. Emergency medical crews transported a child to the hospital in critical condition, and transported two other people with moderate injuries.
In total, a driver and three children were injured, with one of those children dying from their injuries.
The crash happened at a rural intersection where there is a two-way stop, to northbound and southbound traffic. East and westbound traffic does not have to stop at that intersection.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and has not yet determined the cause.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
