CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is facing a felony after the overdose death of a Harrisonville woman.
Kyle Calhoun, 33, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault and distribution of a controlled substance in relation to the death of 39-year-old Amy McConville of Harrisonville.
In March of 2021, police found McConville unresponsive at a residence in the 100 block of Main Street in Garden City. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
A medical examiner report determined McConville’s cause of death to be from methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication.
Investigators identified Calhoun, who is from Garden City, as the person who supplied the drugs to McConville.
Two other victims were identified as being hospitalized due to the drugs given to them by Calhoun. According to police, they recovered after being hospitalized with life-threatening conditions.
Calhoun was arrested by the Cass County Sheriff's Office for involuntary manslaughter, assault and distribution of a controlled substance.
The Cass County Prosecutor has so far charged Calhoun with a class C felony for first degree involuntary manslaughter.
Calhoun is being held in the Cass County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
