KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Tenants invited KCTV5 News inside to take a look. They wanted us to see what conditions are like on the second floor.

Before we could get to the second floor, we saw water dripping from the ceiling into two trash cans in the lobby. There was a line to use the one working elevator.

“Water is coming from somewhere,” Terry Palton who is concerned about the water issues said.

Once you step off the elevator onto the second floor, you can see water damage to the hallway carpet and puddles of water in other areas. When you step, you can hear water underneath your feet.

“It’s like one soupy swamp,” Palton said.

Palton says he is a caregiver for a woman who lives on the second floor who uses a wheelchair.

“The water it comes down behind the wall. It’s getting all moldy,” Palton said.

He says he has reported water seeping into her bathroom walls and soaking the floor in a bedroom in the apartment. He says they no longer sleep inside the soaked room because it isn’t safe.

“Water has been coming in here over the whole floor. Smelling like sewer. Had the whole apartment smelling like sewer for several days,” Palton said.

“My heart went out to him,” Gabriel Tower resident Rodney Brown said.

When upstairs neighbor Brown went to see Palton’s concerns himself, he called KCTV5 News. We contacted the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department. So far this year, the health department received 33 complaints, 12 in the last six months about Gabriel Tower near E 16th Street and Jackson Avenue.

Earlier this year KCTV5 News reported on Gabriel Tower tenants protesting because they did not have air conditioning for weeks during hot June weather. Gabriel Tower is owned by Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. Since the inception of the Healthy Homes Rental Inspection Program in August 2018, the KCMO Health Department has received 103 complaints across Millennia’s five properties in Kansas City.

“A Band-Aid is all we get,” Brown said.

Brown hopes the company will permanently fix water and mold issues inside Gabriel Tower.

“They should be held accountable,” Brown said.

A Millennia spokesperson said the second-floor register, which is part of the chiller system, clogged causing a leak. She said Tuesday the maintenance team used an extractor to mitigate the effects and Wednesday a vendor is scheduled to clean the carpet.

She added they are also adding insulation to try to address condensation issues.

