KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- COVID-19 is hitting city workers as a furlough for city staff is up for discussion.
The city is trying to make up for $50 million it originally expected to get through things like sales tax and tourism -- then a pandemic got in the way.
"This is a sign right now American cities are struggling to keep up," Mayor Quinton Lusa said.
This year sales tax revenue is down 25%, and hotel/motel tax is down 85%. The plan on the table to make up for that could impact your trash pickup.
“It's going to be very tough operationally to provide services in all of these areas," Solid Waste Director Michael Shaw said.
KCTV5 News will be in this afternoon's discussion about city furloughs. Look for a full wrap-up in on KCTV5 News at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.