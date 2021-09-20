INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Funeral and visitation times have been set for Independence officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was fatally wounded by a suspect last week before a separate officer returned fire and killed the suspect.
Visitation for Madrid-Evans has been set for Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Community of Christ Auditorium on Walnut Street in Independence. His funeral is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. in the same location. He will be laid to rest at Mount Washington Cemetery on Brookside Avenue.
Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend, the Independence Police Department said.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, police went to a residential address at East 24th Street South and South Northern Boulevard after receiving a tip that a person in the area was potentially wanted.
There, they came across a male suspect who fired at officers. One officer was struck.
A second officer returned fire, striking the suspect and killing him.
Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was shot and critically injured. Around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, IPD released a statement that Madrid-Evans succumbed to his injuries and passed away. More information will be released Thursday as it becomes available.
Independence police say he'd just graduated from the Kansas City Police Academy this summer and was still completing his field training with Independence police.
The suspect was struck and pronounced deceased. On the same night, Missouri Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 33-year-old Cody L. Harrison of Gladstone, MO.
