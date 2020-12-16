KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Vaccine doses continue to roll into the Kansas City metro area and the hospitals that serve it.
Children's Mercy Hospital, Olathe Health, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center received the vaccine on Wednesday.
Shots have been given to employees at the hospital.
For the past 10 months, the employees who received the vaccine have faced challenges and grief while treating COVID-19 patients.
They’ve watched families wave to their loved ones on the other side of these Windows because they are unable to visit.
“I woke up this morning, actually, full of hope for the first time in a long time," said Julie Christopher, an ICU Charge Nurse at Menorah Medical Center. "I’m sorry, I'm going to get emotional. I'm sorry. Today just, I just kept thinking of the families, all of the patients, the ones that we've lost and the ones that recovered. The families on the other end of the phone.”
HCA Midwest Health offered the vaccine to more than 1,000 employees during this first wave.
Lawrence Memorial Health also received doses of the vaccine.
