KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Another mountain of trash has been spotlighted in the Historic Northeast of Kansas City. This time it’s over on Cypress Avenue.
City officials say illegal trash disposal is one of their biggest issues there.
A 24-hour cleanup order has been issued for the rental property after the owner placed so many things on the side of the road.
KCTV5 spoken to neighbors who said that, earlier, the trash actually was falling into the road before some people came by and took some of it. Those neighbors said that has been happening there for years.
According to city officials, illegal dumping in the Historic Northeast has gotten so bad that they had to place an illegal dumping inspector in that area of the city.
That person is joining forces with several organizations, including the Mattie Rhodes Center. The center is a Northeast-based organization that works to improve the wellbeing of individuals and families.
The city staffer will be stationed at the center twice a week to keep an eye on properties and social media pages, and overall help neighbors learn to keep the Northeast clean.
According to city spokesperson John Baccala, tossing mounds of trash to the curb is not the proper way to dispose of it. He said there are many ways to handle it, including scheduling a bulk item pick up from the city.
“So, there’s really no excuse for people to be doing this,” he said. “We’ve got to get to the mindset where people think this is okay and let them know it’s not okay to do this.”
A representative for the property management company indicated they had evicted their tenant, which was the reason for the pile of trash.
If the owner of this property does not get it cleaned up by Friday morning, they will get a citation for illegal dumping.
