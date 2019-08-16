JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Courthouse is still struggling to get up and running after a flood earlier this year. Now, frustration at the courthouse is boiling over.
Judge David Byrn sent a letter to Frank White on Thursday saying an issue with the elevators is the last straw.
“The county has an obligation by law to maintain and repair all courthouse facilities and it’s not happening,” he said. “So, they collect tax dollars from me and from you. Some of those dollars are supposed to maintain this building. It’s not happening.”
We reached out to Frank White’s office. Later on Friday, a spokesperson for the county executive released a statement that said:
“Yesterday, county staff identified a potential issue with one of the elevators in the downtown courthouse. County staff immediately shut down the elevator to allow the County’s elevator repair and maintenance contractor to assess the situation. During that assessment, the issue was identified and a plan was immediately put in place to repair the elevator. We have been told by the contractor that the necessary repairs will be completed before the courthouse opens on Monday.
“The County Executive shares the Presiding Judge’s concerns about the downtown courthouse elevators. That is why the County Executive has been advocating for the repair and modernization of the elevators since 2017.
“Most recently, the County issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) in June for the full repair and modernization of the downtown elevators. Unfortunately, the only respondent’s proposal was rejected by the Compliance Review Office, which is not under the supervision of the County Executive.[1] (see attached memo)
“Following notification of the proposal’s rejection on July 29, the bidder had 10 days to appeal. Following that 10-day appeal time period, county staff made modifications to the RFP based on feedback from prospective bidders and re-issued it on August 14. Responses to the current RFP are due by 2:00 p.m. on September 24 and the goals assigned by the Compliance Review Office have not changed from the initial RFP.
“The County Executive will continue to pursue all options within his authority to ensure the necessary repairs are completed as quickly as possible.”
[1] The Compliance Review Officer is appointed by the County Legislature and is a staff member of the Legislative Auditor’s Office.
The full letter from Byrn is embedded below.
This issue is frustrating taxpayers. Hear from them on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.