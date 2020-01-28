OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- It’s not uncommon for Olathe West High School Assistant Principal Josh Umphery to be walking the halls greeting students.
“It’s just a really great place to work, really good people here. People that really just care about kids and just trying to make education fun and engaging,” Umphrey said.
It’s something he loves doing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but when he’s not inside the school being an assistant principal, you can often find him outside doing his other passion, which involves being on sports sidelines.
“My dad owns a photography business. His passion is photography, he introduced that to me at a pretty young age,” Umphrey said.
Since then, Umphery hasn’t been able to put the camera down. His great skills and hard work have allowed him to shoot at the highest levels.
“We’ve shot numerous NFL games all across the country and obviously the Super Bowl is always an opportunity each year, but with the Chiefs making it, it probably increased my chances of getting to go,” Umphrey said.
That’s right, Umphrey is Miami bound!
“Humbled more than anything to get to represent the Olathe School District, Olathe West, the students of our building, but my dad also,” Umphrey said.
It is a dream come true that Umphrey is hoping motivates his students to achieve greatness.
“Kind of let them know like hey you can have dreams and goals and hopefully just through hard work you can fulfill them,” Umphrey said.
Umphrey says his and his father’s photos have been featured in ESPN and Sports Illustrated. He just hopes the pictures brought back this time from Miami include the Chiefs holding the Lombardi Trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.