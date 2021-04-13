OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Ryan Martin, a son of a fifth generation seamstress, has been turning and burning on sewing machines since he was 7 years old.
He makes high-end bespoke jeans for his label, W.H. Ranch Dungarees. He says they stand up to anything.
Heirloom quality, vintage style men’s denim earned him the lofty title of Greatest Jean Maker in the World in 2017.
Martin sponsors bull riders and says “to my knowledge I’ve never had a pair of jeans blow a seam." This dream started 10 years ago when he sold his best cowboy boots and bought denim. It was a gamble that paid off.
Now, his custom jeans range in price from $375 to $600. Martin's attention to detail has garnered him a loyal following and a two year wait list.
“I’ve styled and made for many many Grammy winners but also the guy who scraped together $400 to buy a pair which is incredibly humbling” Martin said.
The cowboy couture is being sported all over the world from ranchers to celebrities. Harrison Ford, Lyle Lovett and Adam Goldberg are just a few of his clients.
Martin makes the pieces in his Olathe basement. That way, he’s able to stay home and help homeschool his five kids.
"In order to get a pair you have to have a phone conversation mostly for my piece of mind so you know what you’re getting into because you could be waiting over 2 years. If you want to do a rush pair I only take four a month," Martin said.
He needs to know what you want the jeans for work or play? What’s your build? Your weight? His tried-and-true way of measuring means you get the perfect pair of artisan denim that just gets better with time.
Martin also says wash your jeans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.