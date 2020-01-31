MIAMI (KCTV) -- Are you ready, Chiefs Kingdom!? We're just two days away from Super Bowl LIV, where our Chiefs will finish their quest to capture the Lombardi Trophy.
We've got our full morning Chiefs coverage, including:
-KCTV5 Sports reporter Neal Jones taunting us from the warm sands of South Beach.
-Police giving an update on their security efforts heading into Super Bowl Sunday
-A look at the calm before the storm at Power and Light, and an inside look at the planned festivities
-A busy morning at KCI, where throngs of Chiefs fans continue to head out to Miami
