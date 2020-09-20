KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friends and family gathered to honor 20-year-old Daisy Martinez on Sunday.
Martinez was killed Wednesday night on Southwest Boulevard, while she was out celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a group of friends.
“I got this the day after I found out,” said Marcus Rodriquez, pointing to a tattoo of a daisy on his arm.
The past few days have been very difficult for Rodriquez.
“But just being around her… She had so much joy. She was always happy," he said.
Rodriquez said he and Daisy were best friends. The two shared lots of long talks and fun times over the years. It’s a relationship he never dreamed would end so suddenly.
Kansas City, Missouri police rushed to the scene after they say 30-year-old Diego Calderon-Guzman, fired shots into a crowd.
The accused gunman told police he opened fire after hearing the sounds of shots from someone else’s weapon. He said he didn’t see Daisy in front of him.
For Rodriquez, life will never be the same. However, he says he’ll carry Daisy’s memory forever.
“I’m just thankful she was a part of my life,” he said.
Diego Calderone-Guzman is a convicted felon. He’s now facing several new charges, including second-degree murder.
