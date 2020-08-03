LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- HappyBottoms is offering a diaper distribution for new families in Clay County.
A drive-thru, no-contact diaper distribution will be held on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. while supplies last at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty.
HappyBottoms, Kansas City’s only Diaper Bank, collaborates with 37 community partners to empower, connect, and impact low-income families by alleviating diaper need in the Kansas City community.
Families may be eligible if their children are under the age of four, and the family is in financial need. To receive diapers, parents should bring an ID for them them and their child (birth certificate, Medicaid card, state ID or passport).
In addition to receiving diapers, parents will also receive wipes, diaper cream and food from Harvesters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.