FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Franklin County Public Health Department is reporting the first death of a resident from the coronavirus.
Health officials say the individual was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and had no known underlying health concerns.
The case had already been investigated by the health department for close contacts.
While the vast majority of cases that Franklin County has seen are believed to be relatively mild, Health Department Interim Director, Nick Robbins, urges citizens to take precautions to keep themselves and those around them healthy.
“Those that have been given quarantine/isolation orders should take them seriously and not risk the health of others for their personal pleasure,” he said. “This is a tragic loss of life and we extend our sincerest condolences to the family.”
