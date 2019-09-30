JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Legislature wrapped up their meeting at the Jackson County courthouse Monday afternoon and they didn’t even entertain County Executive Frank White’s proposal with a vote.
Last week, White proposed a $3 million property tax cut for residents across the board. The announcement came with backlash and scrutiny over massive spikes in thousands of recent property tax assessments with some jumping as much as 500%.
During Monday’s county legislature board meeting, a few board members called White's proposal a gimmick. White told KCTV5 News that's not the case.
“They basically said that they tied it to what was going on in the community right now. It wasn’t looked at on it’s own merit and I can’t do anything about that but it was a tax cut that I proposed and they voted it down, but it wasn’t a gimmick,” White said.
The board also talked about where property tax assessments stand as of now.
Bunny Cocker’s property tax assessment doubled. She’s filed an appeal and went in front of the Board of Equalization, now she’s being told she rejected a stipulation she says she never received.
“I’m trying to do what they want me to do and then they sent me this and said I rejected it. I had nothing to reject,” Cocker said.
“The bottom line still is that people are absolutely infuriated,” Crystal Williams, Jackson County Legislature, said.
The tax cut wasn’t voted on but the disgust over the way property tax assessments were handled was clear.
“It makes me sick. I have been physically sick. We say that this keeps me up at night, this literally keeps me up at night,” Theresa Galvin, Jackson County Legislature, said.
The legislature did pass a courtesy resolution to express their desire for assessment evaluations to be rolled back to 2018 levels for 2019. But that act is not binding.
At this point, property tax assessments are in the hands of the Board of Equalization.
“Once July 1 comes and we turn our evaluations into the county clerk, that’s when it goes into the hands of the BOE at that point, so I’m technically out of it. At that point, our assessment department continues to work behind the scenes looking at different neighborhoods making recommendations to the BOE so that they can help change some evaluations that might be a little out of whack,” White said.
Property taxes are due in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.