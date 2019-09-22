JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County Executive Frank White is proposing a $3 million property tax cut for residents across the board.
The announcement comes amid backlash and scrutiny over massive spikes in thousands of recent property tax assessments with some jumping as much as 500%.
If the proposal is adopted, White says nearly 200,000 taxpayers would pay less to Jackson County this year than they did in 2018.
“The County Executive is proposing the maximum amount that the county can rollback their property tax levies that will still generate the revenue necessary to support the County’s 2019 budget,” a press release sent to KCTV5 News said.
For weeks, the KCTV5 Investigative team has been digging deep into the issue and they found not only glaring inconsistencies in the way the county handled this year's assessments, but evidence of favoritism to those close to some of the county's top executives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.