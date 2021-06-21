JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday, Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced his intention to run for re-election in 2022.
He has been in the role since he was unanimously appointed to the position in 2016.
“I could not be more excited to make this announcement,” said White. “I am proud of all that we have been able to accomplish and as we approach next year’s election, I look forward to discussing not only our accomplishments, but also my vision for the future of Jackson County.”
White is otherwise known for his 18-year professional baseball career with the Kansas City Royals. In addition to being a member of the Royals' 1985 World Series Championship team, he was elected to the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame in 1995.
“As hard as it may be for some to believe, I grew up in a time when someone that looked like me could dream of being a professional ball player, but never thought they could run for an office like this and actually win,” said White. “I believe my life’s story speaks not only to how far we have come as a community, but also to the importance of continuing to push for progress so that we leave behind a better, stronger, and more equitable community for the generations to come.”
