JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Jackson County Executive Frank White announced Monday his recommendation that the county legislature give half of the federal funds it received for COVID-19 treatments to cities in the county.
White said that the influx of CARES ACT funding to the cities will allow them to meet urgent needs in the community.
“I am making this recommendation due to the significant toll COVID-19 has taken on our community, the limited amount of resources available to cities to combat the virus’ impact and my belief that local elected officials are best suited to address the unique needs in their communities,” he explained in a release.
In total, the county received just under $122.7 million in federal funds. The money would be distributed by population based on the latest census data, meaning Kansas City would receive just over $27.6 million of the funding.
The plan would see Independence receive more than $10 million, Lee’s Summit would get around $8.5 million and Blue Springs would see nearly $4.9 million. The smallest payout with be to Pleasant Hill for $523.48.
The money could be used for a number of coronavirus-related expenses, like increased payroll for public safety and health department staff, emergency financial funding to families and individuals suffering a direct loss of income due to the pandemic, food delivery costs for vulnerable populations, improvements in distance learning or support for homeless populations.
While White looked to originally handle the use of the funding at the county level, he said those plans changed with “recent actions” by county legislators.
“For the County to receive these funds, I had to sign my name and promise that the funds would be used appropriately. At the time, I was hopeful that Jackson County had come far enough to be able to distribute these funds appropriately and in the best interest of the County,” White said. “Unfortunately, recent actions by some members of the County Legislature have caused me to question their ability to act in the best interest of our community. I am confident that this plan will ensure that these funds are put into our community, where they are needed, as quickly as possible.”
Currently the county legislature has approved of $42 million in funding from the federal $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund. It will be up to the legislature whether they will follow White’s recommendation.
