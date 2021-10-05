LOS ANGELES, CA (KCTV) -- Yesterday, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of an assault weapon.
The assault weapons indicated by the charges are a KELTECT SUB-2000 assault rifle and an UZI submachine gun, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Clark will have his next appearance in court on Jan. 17, where a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.
According to KCTV5's previous reporting, these charges stemmed from a March 13 arrest.
There was a separate June arrest involving a submachine gun that was found in Clark's car, according to a CNN report. Clark's attorney told KCTV5 that the gun belongs to Clark's bodyguard. There have been no charges in that June arrest.
