OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Sometimes, wildlife is closer than you think. At times it can be a nuisance.
In this story, it's a goose-ance.
Outside the lobby of a Savers thrift store, two Canada geese have nested in a set of flower pots, much to the amusement of many shoppers.
"I saw them and I thought, 'Man, these geese are getting really comfortable,'" said Daniel Smith, who took several pictures of them from a safe distance.
While he was taking a gander, one of the geese stood up, revealing the three large white eggs she was protecting.
"Look at that!" Smith exclaimed, "They're laying eggs!"
The geese did not seem aggressive toward most people that passed by. The male glowered through the glass doors of the lobby, but did not react to the shoppers.
The only thing that ruffled his feathers on Tuesday morning was a curious terrier that trotted up playfully. The gander stretched his wings, flapping and hissing.
The confused pup's owners quickly scooped him up, but laughed it off.
"He'll be fine," they said.
The store manager at Savers told us the birds had been nesting there for several weeks and that the store had contacted the Kansas Department of Parks, Wildlife and Tourism to find out what to do with them.
KDPWT told KCTV5 the state receives a multitude of calls about geese in the spring. The birds are federally protected, but can become a problem if they are aggressive or blocking traffic.
A biologist at the department said the state can issue permits on a case-by-case basis for various methods of encouraging geese to leave their nest.
He also warned against feeding geese, especially bread and other baked goods. KCTV5 spotted someone leaving them scones. Another person had filled a McDonald's cup with water.
"I'm a little concerned about them, but I suppose that's where they chose," said Nancy McRoy, another shopper.
