LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- A fourth Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has died Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The inmate was a man over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the virus on April 29 and was transferred to the hospital on May 1.
LANSING, KS. (KCTV) --- The Leavenworth County Health Department now says over 700 inmates a…
The individual was serving a sentence for charges including aggravated robbery and first-degree murder. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since December 1989 and his earliest possible release date was set for Oct. 1.
The KDOC did not release his name or underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.
A coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds of people at the largest prison in Kansas has claimed the life of a second employee, the state Corrections Department said Wednesday.
The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.