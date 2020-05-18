LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- A fourth Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has died Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was a man over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the virus on April 29 and was transferred to the hospital on May 1.

The individual was serving a sentence for charges including aggravated robbery and first-degree murder. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since December 1989 and his earliest possible release date was set for Oct. 1.

The KDOC did not release his name or underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.